Probin Mela held at Baridhara

A Probin Mela (fair for senior citizens) was held at Baridhara DOHS Convention Center in Dhaka on Saturday (4 November).

SN Technical Training Institute, Sadarpur, Faridpur participated at the fair to present their caregivers services required for the elderly people, reads a press release.

Considering the growing need of caregivers, the organisation is providing trainings on various skills-based careers including caregivers, Nurun Nahar, a senior management of the institute said.

The trainees will receive certificates of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) after completing trainings in various trades, she informed.