Probin Mela held at Baridhara

Corporates

Press Release
06 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 06:42 pm

Probin Mela held at Baridhara

Press Release
06 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 06:42 pm
Probin Mela held at Baridhara

A Probin Mela (fair for senior citizens) was held at Baridhara DOHS Convention Center in Dhaka on Saturday (4 November). 

SN Technical Training Institute, Sadarpur, Faridpur participated at the fair to present their caregivers services required for the elderly people, reads a press release. 

Considering the growing need of caregivers, the organisation is providing trainings on various skills-based careers including caregivers, Nurun Nahar, a senior management of the institute said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The trainees will receive certificates of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) after completing trainings in various trades, she informed. 

Probin Mela

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

5h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

9h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

7m | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

7h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

23h | TBS World