Probaho supplies water to 300,000 people in crisis-prone zones

Bangladesh

Press Release
23 March, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 11:22 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Over 20,000 people are receiving pure drinking water since Prohabo has installed another six purification plants recently in the coastal regions of the country.

With this, the number of such plants stands at 121 across 23 districts supporting around 300,000 beneficiaries, who were earlier suffering from severe water crises, reads a press release.

The new plants will be launched when Probaho, a private sector-led initiative, celebrates its 15th anniversary this Friday on World Water Day 2024.

The initiative supports marginalised communities in supplying safe drinking water, especially in the country's salinity-prone southern region (in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6). 

"On its 15th anniversary, Probaho pledges to continue supporting communities in the coastal belt to mitigate the water crisis escalated by climate change. We are trying to offer a model solution to the water crisis, that is sustainable," said Ahmed Raihan Ahsanullah, representative of Probaho.

The purification plants in Satkhira are set up with advanced reverse osmosis technology and run in a financially self-sustaining manner with meagre contributions from the beneficiaries.

It has also undertaken a few successful public-private partnerships, working with Rajshahi City Corporation, Border Guards Bangladesh in St. Martin's Island and others.

Probaho started its journey in 2009 and has in the meantime contributed to address three critical issues of water in Bangladesh – arsenic contamination, water scarcity in the hilly region and drinking water crisis caused by salinity in the coastal belt. Probaho's legacy of 15 years provides the inspiration to move forward with pride and purpose, ensuring a safer today and tomorrow for all.
 

