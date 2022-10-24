Prize giving ceremony of ‘Lit Fest 6.0’ held at BUP

The final round and prize giving ceremony of 'Literature Festival 6.0' was held on Monday (24 October) at Bijoy Auditorium of BUP.

The LitFest 6.0 was organised by BUP Literature and Drama Club (BUPLDC) under the supervision of the Department of English, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

The fest started on 21 October. The purpose of the fest was to create a platform for literary enthusiasts to develop their thinking power, explore their creativity and to promote Bengali literature in the world.

In the fest, around 300 contestants from 26 renowned universities participated in 11 different segments. The segments are Pop Quiz, Lit Quiz, Recitation of Poetry, Storytelling, Parody Presentation, Stage Drama etc.

Pro-VC of BUP Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain was present as the chief guest and distributed the prizes among the winners in the fest. BUPLDC Advisor and Dean of FASS Brig Gen Mohammad Shamsul Arefin chaired the session. Associate Professor Dr Md Mohoshin Reza, chairman of the Department of English moderated the programme.

Among others, BUP senior officers, EC members, faculty members, students, and invited guests were present in the ceremony.

