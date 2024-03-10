Prize distribution of Islami Bank-Western Union remittance campaign held

The prize distribution and closing ceremony of Islami Bank-Western Union Special Remittance Campaign was held at The Westin Dhaka on Saturday, 9 March 2024.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Prem Sugunesh, Senior Manager, Business Development, South Asia-Western Union addressed as Guest of Honor. Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Director presided over the program while Muhammad Qaisar Ali, J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors addressed as special guests. Shihabul Hasan, Head of Operations, South Asia, Western Union also addressed the program and Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of International Services Wing of the bank addressed the welcome speech, reads a press release.

From 6 February to 6 March 2024, a total of 20 clients were won Tk.1 lac cash each through digital draw every banking day for sending remittance through Western Union and at the end of the campaign, one mega winner expatriate received Tk 3 lakh, which included round trip air tickets from Mauritius to Bangladesh. Md. Ballal, Mauritius expatriate and client of Bhandaria branch of the Bank won the mega prize. Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin & Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives of the Bank attended the programme.

