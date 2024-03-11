PriyoShop participates in LEAP Conferenc 2024

11 March, 2024, 12:05 pm
PriyoShop participates in LEAP Conferenc 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's leading B2B marketplace leader PriyoShop has made waves on the international stage, participating in the prestigious LEAP 2024 world biggest tech conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

PriyoShop attends this event after qualifying as a proud semi-finalist in the LEAP Rocket Fuel Startup Pitch Competition 2024. This marks a significant moment for Bangladesh as PriyoShop is lifting its innovative spirit and entrepreneurial potential, reads a press release. 

At this event, Quoc Phong Dang (CEO of Century Oak Ventures), William Bao Bean (Managing General Partner of Orbit Startups), Osman Ahmed (Angel investors), Akif Mahmood (Managing Partner of Sabr Capital), and many other investors around the world have visited PriyoShop's stall. They learned about PriyoShop's revolutionary impact on the MSME sector of Bangladesh.

Moreover, PriyoShop's Founder and CEO Asikul Alam Khan showcased PriyoShop's potential to Middle Eastern investors in the event. He highlighted Bangladesh's innovation and PriyoShop's role in using technology to revolutionize the MSME sector. PriyoShop stands at the forefront of the B2B marketplace revolution, empowering retailers by connecting them directly with major brands and financial institutions. Its mission is to bridge the fragmented supply chain through cutting-edge technology and embedded finance solutions.

LEAP 2024, known as the world's most-attended tech event, brings together industry giants and innovators to explore the future of technology. PriyoShop's presence at this event signifies its commitment to representing Bangladesh's growing tech ecosystem. This participation is not just a company milestone, but a national one, raising the Bangladesh flag high internationally.

