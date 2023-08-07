PriyoShop gets ‘Top 50 International Startups Recognition’ by Startup Wheel 

PriyoShop, a retail-tech startup in Bangladesh, has achieved "Top 50 International Startups Recognition" by Startup Wheel 2023 competition.

Organised in Vietnam, the competition witnessed participation of more than 2,000 startups hailing from 34 countries, solidifying its status as the largest and most diverse startup event in the region, said a press release.

PriyoShop, a B2B e-commerce marketplace, is making strides in digitising B2B trade for the unorganised retail sector in Bangladesh. The company's innovative platform effectively connects small-scale retailers directly with manufacturers and suppliers, revolutionising the way business is conducted in the retail industry, reads the release.

The PriyoShop App plays a crucial role in enabling small retailers, especially neighbourhood mom-and-pop shops, to procure inventory from wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers at competitive rates. By targeting the vast network of 5 million retail shops in Bangladesh, accounting for 97% of the country's retail sector, PriyoShop has significantly impacted the lives of 32,000 micro-merchants, bolstering their businesses and driving economic growth.

Upon receiving the award, Asikul Alam Khan, the visionary founder and CEO of PriyoShop, expressed immense joy and pride in his team's accomplishment. He attributed the startup's success to the relentless efforts of a dedicated team that has worked tirelessly to bring about transformative change in the MSME sector. Khan emphasised, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who tirelessly strive to revolutionise the MSME sector in Bangladesh. We are committed to driving positive change and empowering micro-merchants across the country."

Startup Wheel 2023 is a testament to PriyoShop's innovative approach and its potential to create meaningful change in a vital sector of Bangladesh's economy. The international recognition garnered through this competition is expected to propel PriyoShop's reach and impact, further consolidating its position as a catalyst for economic growth and a powerful enabler of micro-merchants in the region.

As the journey unfolds, PriyoShop remains steadfast in its commitment of transforming the lives of micro-merchants and shaping the future of retail in Bangladesh and beyond. With its cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication, PriyoShop is poised to revolutionise the retail landscape, fostering prosperity for small businesses and contributing to the economic growth of Bangladesh.

