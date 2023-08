PriyoShop, an on-demand B2B marketplace, was the only company from Bangladesh, displaying the national flag at the InnoEx (Innovation and Green Economy Expo) event in Vietnam.

The company was acknowledged as one of the top 50 international startups globally.

"It is always a pleasure, and a matter of pride to display the flag of our country on any platform of the world," according to a press release by the PriyoShop.