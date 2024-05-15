PriyoShop CEO Asikul Joins Century Oak Studios as Advisor

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 04:54 pm

PriyoShop CEO Asikul Joins Century Oak Studios as Advisor

Century Oak Studios is a one-stop platform designed to empower startups by providing comprehensive support throughout their growth journey.

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 04:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

PriyoShop, a leading B2B retail marketplace for MSMEs in Bangladesh, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Asikul Alam Khan, has been appointed as an advisor to Century Oak Studios - the newest venture of Dubai-based venture capital firm Century Oak Venture.

Century Oak Studios is a one-stop platform designed to empower startups by providing comprehensive support throughout their growth journey. It offers funding up to the seed round, full-stack technological infrastructure, financial advisory services, and

strategic marketing guidance. Century Oak Studios is dedicated to helping startups achieve long-term growth and success.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I am honored to join Century Oak Studios as an advisor," said Asikul Alam Khan. "Their commitment to nurturing and propelling innovative ideas aligns perfectly with my expertise. I will ensure that each innovative idea is strategically developed and effectively implemented, maximizing its potential for success and impact."

Asikul's leadership has been instrumental in PriyoShop's remarkable growth, transforming it into a leading platform for MSMEs in Bangladesh. His insights and experience will be invaluable to Century Oak Studios as they help budding entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of launching and scaling their businesses.

Asikul's appointment as an advisor at Century Oak Studio marks a significant milestone not only for him but also for the entire startup ecosystem in Bangladesh. His vast experience and proven track record in fostering innovation and driving growth bring invaluable insights to the table. With Asikul on board, the studio gains a strategic advisor who can offer guidance on navigating the intricacies of the market while staying true to its vision of pushing boundaries and achieving sustainable success.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

4h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

4h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

7h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

1h | Videos
90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

2h | Videos
Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

3h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

5h | Videos