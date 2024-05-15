PriyoShop CEO Asikul Joins Century Oak Studios as Advisor

PriyoShop, a leading B2B retail marketplace for MSMEs in Bangladesh, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Asikul Alam Khan, has been appointed as an advisor to Century Oak Studios - the newest venture of Dubai-based venture capital firm Century Oak Venture.

Century Oak Studios is a one-stop platform designed to empower startups by providing comprehensive support throughout their growth journey. It offers funding up to the seed round, full-stack technological infrastructure, financial advisory services, and

strategic marketing guidance. Century Oak Studios is dedicated to helping startups achieve long-term growth and success.

"I am honored to join Century Oak Studios as an advisor," said Asikul Alam Khan. "Their commitment to nurturing and propelling innovative ideas aligns perfectly with my expertise. I will ensure that each innovative idea is strategically developed and effectively implemented, maximizing its potential for success and impact."

Asikul's leadership has been instrumental in PriyoShop's remarkable growth, transforming it into a leading platform for MSMEs in Bangladesh. His insights and experience will be invaluable to Century Oak Studios as they help budding entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of launching and scaling their businesses.

Asikul's appointment as an advisor at Century Oak Studio marks a significant milestone not only for him but also for the entire startup ecosystem in Bangladesh. His vast experience and proven track record in fostering innovation and driving growth bring invaluable insights to the table. With Asikul on board, the studio gains a strategic advisor who can offer guidance on navigating the intricacies of the market while staying true to its vision of pushing boundaries and achieving sustainable success.