PriyoShop becomes first runner-up at Sankalp Dhaka Award 2023

PriyoShop, a B2B marketplace in Bangladesh that enables micro merchants to connect suppliers and brands directly to bypass the fragmented supply chain, has been announced as the first runner-up in the prestigious 'Sankalp Dhaka Award 2023'.

The award recognises businesses that have made a remarkable impact on the country's economy and have contributed to global development, reads a press release.

Asikul Alam Khan, founder and CEO of PriyoShop, expressed great joy and pride at the recognition, stating, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who tirelessly strive to revolutionise the MSME sector in Bangladesh.

"We have already improved the lives of 30,000 micro-merchants by offering products from 150 brands and improved efficiency by 20% more than before."

Khan added, "PriyoShop digitalises micro-merchants' supply chain, and today operates in emerging economies of Bangladesh, where like other Asian markets, traditional retail still accounts for above 97% of retail sales in the country. These retail stores reportedly have an 8-10% cost advantage over modern retailers, and that is where PriyoShop aims to help."

The Sankalp Dhaka Award is an initiative of the Bangladesh Youth Entrepreneurship Association and aims to identify and celebrate businesses that are making significant contributions to the country's economic growth.