Principal sponsor Akij Ceramics celebrates 'Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2022'

Akij Ceramics patronised the Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2022 as the principal sponsor of the event for three years in a row.

All related key role players in the ceramic market including foreign raw materials suppliers, importers, buyers, and architects participated in the exhibition, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

Akij Ceramics, country's largest ceramic brand, showcased its tiles under the brands of Akij Ceramics itself and AURA, tableware under Akij Tableware, sanitary ware products under the brand of ROSA in its own pavilion.

According to the media release,, Akij Ceramics is looking forward to reducing ceramic-import for a positive impact on the economic growth of Bangladesh.

On 24 November, the ribbon-cutting of the expo came to light in the presence of Md Shirajul Islam Mollah, president BCMEA; Moynul Islam, senior vice president, BCMEA; Irfan Uddin, general secretary, BCMEA; and Sk Bashiruddin Uddin, advisory board member of BCMEA and managing director, Akij Group.

The Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2022 is open for all at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) for the hours in 10:00am to 7pm from 24 to 26 November. Akij Ceramics' pavilion is located in Hall 4, Novoratri. Akij Ceramics has special offers for on spot orders in the expo, and gifts for the social media contest winners.