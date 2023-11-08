Primitek’s two companies won the National Export Trophy

National Export Trophy 2020-21 was awarded to two subsidiaries of Primitek Group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to Bangladesh's export sector.

Padma Spinning Composites Limited got the gold medal and Star Packaging & Accessories Limited got the bronze medal in the C category, reads a press release.

Primitek Group Chairman Omar Farooq, CIP and Managing Director MA Qayyum received the National Export Trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday. Primitek Group won the national export trophy five times with this.

A total of 73 export-oriented companies won the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy for their outstanding contribution to export earnings in the fiscal year 2020-21. Among them, Padma Spinning and Composites (Gold) and Star Packaging and Accessories received the export trophy in the 100% Bangladeshi-owned other goods and services sector.

On the occasion, the Commerce Minister congratulated the trophy winners and appreciated them for contributing to the national economy through export earnings.

Expressing his feelings after receiving the medal, the Chairman of Primitek Group Mr. Omar Farooq said that besides fulfill the needs of the country's market; Primitek Group is constantly working to expand the export market. Padma Spinning & Composites of this group always ensures the well-being of the consumers and manufactures products according to their needs. By now Padma Spinning has become the leading brand in the country. We are proud to have received the Exporter Medal. These awards have been made possible by the trust of consumers worldwide in our brand.

Managing Director of Primitek Group, MA Qayyum, in his response, said, "In today's competitive world, there is no alternative to uniqueness. Our organisation is always uncompromising in this regard."

Padma Spinning & Composites, a bonded entity, imports raw materials at duty-free facilities. The company manufactures fishing, agriculture nets, fish processing, mosquito nets, food processing, garden and building construction safety nets and hangers. On the other hand, Star Packaging & Accessories Limited is a reputed Bangladeshi company, which specializes in manufacturing garment accessories.