Primeasia University hosts 10-day admission fair with special discounts and free laptop offer

Primeasia University is hosting a 10-day Admission Fair at its Banani campus, running until 18 May.

The fair is open every day, including weekends, from 9am to 8pm, allowing prospective students and parents to visit at their convenience, reads a press release.

As part of the fair, the university is offering up to 100% discount on tuition fees, Tk5,000 to Tk10,000 off admission fees, attractive gifts for on-spot admissions, and regular discounts across 15 categories.

Computer Science and Engineering students are eligible for a special package that includes a *free laptop.

The fair was inaugurated on Wednesday, 8 May, at the HBR Tower in Banani by the esteemed Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Nazrul Islam, and Vice Chairman, Mr. Raihan Azad Tito.

The event was also attended by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Shuvamoy Datta; Treasurer, Prof. Dr Iffat Jahan; Director of Finance and Accounts, Shiper Ahmed; as well as faculty, staff, and students.

During the fair, students can earn scholarships ranging from 15% to 100% based on their SSC and HSC results.

Special concessions are also available for children of freedom fighters and those who are economically disadvantaged but academically gifted.

Primeasia University is committed to ensuring high-quality education. Each department has multiple PhD-holding professors and experienced faculty members.

The university has achieved accreditation from IEB, Pharmacy Council, and Bar Council, thanks to its focus on quality education, OBE-based curriculum, and well-equipped labs, libraries, and classrooms.

Currently, Primeasia University offers admission to programs in BBA, MBA, EMBA, International Tourism & Hospitality Management, English, Microbiology (Bachelor's and Master's), Biochemistry, Pharmacy (Bachelor's and Master's), Public Health & Nutrition, Textile Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), Computer Science and Engineering, Architecture, and LLB.