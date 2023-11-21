Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits INSEE Cement at FICCI 60 years celebration and investment EXPO

21 November, 2023
21 November, 2023, 03:25 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated FICCI 60 years Celebration and Investment EXPO 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Siam City Cement Bangladesh Ltd. (SCCBD), known as INSEE Cement, a leading producer of premium quality cement  in Bangladesh, sponsored and participated in FICCI 60 years Celebration and Investment EXPO 2023.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the ceremony and visited the stall of SCCBD.

During this ceremony, Mahmud Hasan, chief executive officer (CEO); Siam City Cement Bangladesh Limited along with EXCO (Executive  Committee) members Mohammad Ali Bostame, director-HR, Admin and Company Secretary; Kanthasat Boontem,  operation director and Mohammad Abu Sayeed, commercial director were also present there.

SCCBD is a subsidiary of Siam City Cement PLC, Thailand. Siam City Cement Company (SCCC) has embarked on a  strategy of building a regional asset footprint that brings synergy in the wider region, having already established operations in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. 

SCCC started its operation in Bangladesh by acquiring Cemex Cement Bangladesh in 2016. INSEE Cement started production by utilizing the most modern cement plant which was previously established in 2000 by CEMEX Bangladesh and is situated in Mahmudnagar, Bandar, Naryanganj. The plant is built with the advanced state-of-the-art European  FLS technology. In addition, it is certified with ISO 9001 Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 14001  Environment Management System (EMS). INSEE Cement is produced from one of the world's best clinkers directly imported from its own source Saraburi Clinker Plant in Thailand. The company is maintaining the international standard with strict quality control and monitoring through its highly professional internationally expert team and with most modern lab facilities. INSEE Cement is committed to provide the finest and the most premium quality cement ever produced in  Bangladesh.

 

