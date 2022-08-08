Prime Insurance launches principal branch
Prime Insurance Company Limited inaugurated its principal branch at Dilkusha in capital.
The branch inaugurated on Sunday (7 August) is located at 45 Dilkusha, (Zaman Court), 3rd Floor, Dhaka-1000, said a press release.
Prime Insurance Company Chairman Md Nazrul Islam inaugurated the branch as chief guest.
Among others, Suzadur Rahman, Vice Chairman, Mohammad Abdullah, Chairman Claim and Re-Insurance Committee, ANM Shahidul Haque, Chairman Investment Committee, KM Saidur Rahman, Chief Consultant, Abdul Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, Sujit Kumar Bhowmik, Deputy Managing Director, Abdullah al Mamun, Deputy Managing Director, and Bankers were present at the inaugural ceremony.