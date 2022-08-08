Prime Insurance launches principal branch 

Corporates

TBS Report 
08 August, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 05:50 pm

Related News

Prime Insurance launches principal branch 

TBS Report 
08 August, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 05:50 pm
Prime Insurance launches principal branch 

Prime Insurance Company Limited inaugurated its principal branch at Dilkusha in capital.

The branch inaugurated on Sunday (7 August) is located at 45 Dilkusha, (Zaman Court), 3rd Floor, Dhaka-1000, said a press release.

Prime Insurance Company Chairman Md Nazrul Islam inaugurated the branch as chief guest. 

Among others, Suzadur Rahman, Vice Chairman,  Mohammad Abdullah, Chairman Claim and Re-Insurance Committee, ANM Shahidul Haque, Chairman Investment Committee,  KM Saidur Rahman, Chief Consultant,  Abdul Hamid, Chief Executive Officer,  Sujit Kumar Bhowmik, Deputy Managing Director,  Abdullah al Mamun, Deputy Managing Director, and Bankers were present at the inaugural ceremony. 

Prime Insurance Company Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

7h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla