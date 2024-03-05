Prime Insurance Company Limited holds Annual Branch Managers’ Conference-2024

Prime Insurance Company Limited holds Annual Branch Managers’ Conference-2024

05 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 04:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Annual Branch Managers' Conference 2024 of Prime Insurance Company Limited was held recently at Gulshan Club Ltd. Dhaka. Mohd. Showkat Ali, chairman (acting) of the Company was present as the chief guest. 

Md. Ashaduzzaman was also present as the guest of honour, Abdul Hamid FCA CEO, presided over the event, reads a press release. 

Mohd. Showkat Ali, chairman (acting) of the company said in his speech that everyone should give special emphasis on the company's business growth, achievement of targets and customer satisfaction. 

He also emphasized topics such as super sales strategy, customer retention, skilled HR selection and team members' dedication.

The Branch-wise business performance during the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023 was evaluated and awarded in the conference. 

The directors and CEO explained the different strategies to achieve the business targets of 2024 in their speech.

K.M Saidur Rahman FCS, chief consultant of the Company and an expert in non-life insurance, discussed on various strategies to achieve the Business Target 2024 of all Branch & Unit Heads. 

All departmental heads of the Company were also present at the event. 

