Prime Insurance Company holds annual branch managers conference 

30 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Prime Insurance Company holds annual branch managers conference 

Annual Branch Managers' Conference 2023 of Prime Insurance Company Limited was held recently at Hotel Sea-Palace, Cox's Bazar. 

Suzadur Rahman, chairman of the company was present as the chief guest and Mohd Showkat Ali, chairman of the executive committee was also present as a special guest, reads a press release.

Md Akter Hossain Sannamat, chairman of Audit Committee; Mohammad Abdullah, chairman of Claim and Re-Insurance Committee; ANM Shahidul Haque, chairman of Investment Committee and independent director Md Nurul Islam Mollah were also present as the guest of honour. The company CEO Abdul Hamid presided over the event. 

Suzadur Rahman, chairman of the Company said in his speech that everyone should give special emphasis on company's business growth, achievement of target and customers satisfaction. 

He also emphasized on super sales strategy, customers' retention, skilled HR selection and team members' dedication.

The achievement of business targets of each branch and each employees from 1 January to 31 December 2022 were analysed. 

Honourable directors and CEO explained the different strategy to achieve the business targets of 2023 in their speech. Best performers were awarded for their outstanding contributions to the company's growth.

KM Saidur Rahman, an expert in non-life insurance and chief consultant of the company, discussed various strategies to achieve the business target 2023 of all branch & unit heads. all departmental heads of the company were also present at the event. 
 

Prime Insurance Company Limited

