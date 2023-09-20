Prime Insurance Company holds 27th Annual General Meeting

The 27th Annual General Meeting of Prime Insurance Company Limited is being held on Wednesday (September 20) at 11 am on a virtual platform.

Suzadur Rahman, chairman of the company's board of directors, presided over the meeting. The meeting approved 10% cash dividend to the shareholders.

Among the directors of the company in the meeting were Chairman of Executive Committee Mohd Showkat Ali, Chairman of Audit Committee & NRC Md Akter Hossain Sannamat, FCA, FCS, Chairman of Claim and Re-Insurance Committee Mohammad Abdullah, Chairman of Investment Committee ANM Shahidul Haque, Md Ashaduzzaman, Independent Director Md Nurul Islam Mollah was present on the virtual platform.

Also, a large number of shareholders including Chief Executive Officer Mr. Abdul Hamid FCA, Chief Consultant Mr. KM Saidur Rahman FCS were connected to the online platform. Company Secretary Mahmudhul Hasan FCS conducted the meeting.