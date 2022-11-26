Prime Exchange receives ‘Covid-19 Hero Appreciation’ award

Prime Exchange Co. Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank, received 'Covid-19 Hero Appreciation Award' by Remittance Association Singapore for ensuring seamless Remittance Service in Singapore during the Pandemic Period.

Ms. Indranee Thurai Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance & National Development handed over the Appreciation Award to Mohammed Samiullah, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of Prime Exchange Co. Pte Ltd, read a media release.

Representatives from Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), SFA (Singapore FinTech Association), MAMSB (Malaysian Association of Money Service Business), MCA (Money Changing Association), SCCCI (Singapore China Chamber of Commerce & Industry) and other distinguished guests from fintech solution providers were also present during the event and praised the contribution made by Prime Exchange Co. Pte Ltd. in providing best money transfer solution to the migrant worker community in Singapore.