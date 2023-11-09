Prime Bank's Neera signed agreement with Konna Well-being Ltd.

09 November, 2023, 03:10 pm
Prime Bank's Neera signed agreement with Konna Well-being Ltd.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank's Neera has recently signed an agreement with Konna Well-being Ltd. at Prime Bank's head office premises in Dhaka. 

Konna Well-being Ltd is a digital health awareness & service platform for Women's wellbeing focusing on health, finance and career, reads a press release. 

Neera is Prime Bank's initiative for women is not only a banking service, it ensures financial inclusion, independence, self-care and wellness. Neera has always focused on enabling women to make their choices and have decision-making power over their finances and economic assets. 

Under this deal, Prime Bank's women banking - Neera customers will enjoy a 20% discount on Konna health cards.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Kanij Fatima, executive director of Konna Wellbeing Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Shaila Abedin, head of Affluent Segment & Women Banking of Prime Bank Ferdousur Rahman, Director of Konna Wellbeing Ltd and other high officials of respective organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.

 

