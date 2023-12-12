Prime Bank's Neera Partners Up with Shohay Health

Prime Bank's women banking initiative, Neera has recently announced a strategic partnership with Shohay Health through a virtual event.

Shohay Health is a pioneering health technology company working to democratize reliable health information for Bangla-speaking audiences worldwide. They provide accurate and easy-to-understand content on a wide range of health topics, including women's health, reproductive health, cardiovascular health, and everyday health concerns.

Neera - a Prime Bank initiative for women is not only a banking service, it ensures financial inclusion, independence, self-care and wellness. Neera has always focused on enabling women to make their choices and have decision-making power over their finances and economic assets.

Under this deal, Prime Bank's women banking - Neera customers will enjoy 15% discount from Shohay Pregnancy App.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Dr. Tasnim Jara, Chief Medical Officer of Shohay Health, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Shaila Abedin, Head of Affluent Segment & Women Banking of Prime Bank and Khaled Saifullah, Chief Executive Officer of Shohay Health and other high officials of respective organizations were also present on the occasion.