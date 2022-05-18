Prime Bank supports Bangladesh Disabled Development Trust

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 06:25 pm

Prime Bank supports Bangladesh Disabled Development Trust

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank has been a long supporter of an inclusive, accessible and sustainable world.

In order to achieve that Prime Bank has partnered with Bangladesh Disabled Development Trust (BDDT) and their drive to support Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) for their capacity building and initiate income generating activities, rehabilitation services etc. Prime Bank handed over a cheque to BDDT to bear their cost of training program on the Braille System.

Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O Rashid, handed over a cheque to Md Moniruzzaman Khan, founder and managing trustee (CEO) of BDDT.

Hassan O Rashid also handed over a copy of Al-Quran published in the Braille System to a visually impaired person.

Along with others Mohammad Firoz Alam, EVP and head of Credit Risk Management and Sustainable Finance Unit was also present in the program.

Commenting on the occasion, Hassan O Rashid said: "Prime Bank is proud to support BDDT in their venture to help the visually impaired with their training program on Braille System".

"In order to create an inclusive world Prime Bank appreciates BDDT's efforts and Prime Bank is committed to support person with disabilities in any way possible." he added.

Moniruzzaman Khan said: "Prime Bank's support on creating a more disability-friendly Bangladesh is commendable. This will help us in achieving our goal of creating a more inclusive world for everyone."

