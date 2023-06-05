Prime Bank starts remittance promotional campaign

05 June, 2023, 06:55 pm
Prime Bank Limited has launched a remittance promotional campaign to distribute freezers to remittance beneficiaries for receiving remittance from their loved ones (remitters), effective from 5 June 2023.

Under this campaign, remittances coming through different channels of Prime Bank i.e., cash over counter, direct account credit, third bank transfers, agent banking will be eligible to be selected as a lucky winner by using an automated random selection process, reads a press release. 

Every day, from 5 to 25 June, one lucky winner will receive a Walton freezer, courtesy of Prime Bank.

All winners will be notified by Prime Bank hotline 16218. He/she then can receive the freezer from a chosen Walton showroom near to his/her location. 

