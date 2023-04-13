Prime Bank sponsors tennis competition 

Prime Bank sponsors tennis competition 

Prime Bank has recently sponsored the 32nd Nasir Uddin Memorial Tennis Competition 2023, which was organised by the Tennis Sub-Committee of Officers Club Dhaka. 

Cabinet Secretary and Club Chairman Md Mahbub Hossain inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

General Secretary of Officers Club Dhaka Mesbah Uddin was present as special guest of the event. Senior Secretary and Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority Shaikh Yusuf Harun presided over the inauguration programme. 

On behalf of Prime Bank, Deputy Managing Director Shams Abdullah Muhaimin and other senior officials were present on the occasion. 

Prime Bank

