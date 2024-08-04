Prime Bank signs Payroll Banking agreement with Affix Universe

Prime Bank PLC, a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions, has recently signed payroll banking agreement with Affix Universe Limited in bank's Gulshan corporate office.

This collaboration aims to enhance banking services for Affix Universe Limited's employees, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, Prime Bank will extend exclusive benefits to Affix Universe Limited employees, including preferential offers in Accounts, Credit Cards, loans, and digital banking solutions. These offerings empower employees with enhanced financial flexibility and seamless banking experiences.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC and Md Mokaddasur Rahman Sarkar Masum, Managing Director of Affix Universe Limited took part in the signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Wasiul Alam, Head of Branches Distribution Network, Anup Kanti Das, Head of Payroll Banking and Md Enamul Kabir, Regional Head of Branches Distribution Network with Md Nesar Uddin Rony, Executive Director of Affix Universe Limited and other senior officials from both organisations were also present.

