Prime Bank signs Payroll Banking agreement with Affix Universe

Corporates

Press Release
04 August, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 04:27 pm

Related News

Prime Bank signs Payroll Banking agreement with Affix Universe

Press Release
04 August, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 04:27 pm
Prime Bank signs Payroll Banking agreement with Affix Universe

Prime Bank PLC, a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions, has recently signed payroll banking agreement with Affix Universe Limited in bank's Gulshan corporate office. 

This collaboration aims to enhance banking services for Affix Universe Limited's employees, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, Prime Bank will extend exclusive benefits to Affix Universe Limited employees, including preferential offers in Accounts, Credit Cards, loans, and digital banking solutions. These offerings empower employees with enhanced financial flexibility and seamless banking experiences.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC and Md Mokaddasur Rahman Sarkar Masum, Managing Director of Affix Universe Limited took part in the signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Md Wasiul Alam, Head of Branches Distribution Network, Anup Kanti Das, Head of Payroll Banking and Md Enamul Kabir, Regional Head of Branches Distribution Network with Md Nesar Uddin Rony, Executive Director of Affix Universe Limited and other senior officials from both organisations were also present.
 

Prime Bank PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos