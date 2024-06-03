Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with Risingtex Fashion Ltd.

Prime Bank PLC., a leading second-generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently signed a Payroll Banking agreement with Risingtex Fashion Ltd in the bank's Gulshan corporate office.

Under the agreement, employees of Risingtex Fashion Ltd. will enjoy preferential banking services including Credit Card and Loan facilities from Prime Bank. They will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal to pay seamless automated salary as well as carryout corporate payments conveniently round the clock, reads a press release.

M. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC. and Mr. Liu Guilong-Deputy General Manager, Risingtex Fashion Ltd. on behalf of their respective organizations took part of the signing ceremony. Anup Kanti Das-Head of Payroll Banking of Prime Bank PLC., Harun Ur Rashid, Senior Relationship Manager Commercial Banking Division, Prime Bank PLC. and Md. Sabbir Ahmed, Manager- HR, Admin, Compliance & Sustainability, Risingtex Fashion Ltd. and other high officials from both organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.

