Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with City Group

Prime Bank recently signed a 'Prime Payroll' agreement to facilitate the employee payroll accounts of City Group, one of Bangladesh's most esteemed conglomerates.

Under the agreement, the employees of City Group will be eligible for privileged rates on consumer loans, credit cards and enjoy other benefits from the other consumer banking products of Prime Bank.

The agreement was signed by Mamur Ahmed, head of consumer sales of Prime Bank Limited and, Md Hasan of director City Group on behalf of their respective organisations.

Assistant Managing Director Faisal Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Consumer Banking Division ANM Mahfuz, of Prime Bank Limited, and other top officials from both the organisations were present during the signing ceremony.

"Prime Bank has been a trusted name among the big corporates for over two decades and this agreement with City Group justifies our relentless efforts to be the most reliable financial institution of this country," commented Faisal Rahman, AMD of Prime Bank, on the partnership.