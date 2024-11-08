Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with BS Group

Corporates

Press Release
08 November, 2024, 08:25 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 08:24 am

Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with BS Group

Press Release
08 November, 2024, 08:25 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 08:24 am
Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with BS Group

Prime Bank PLC, a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions, has recently signed a payroll agreement with BS Group at the bank's corporate office.

Under this agreement, BS Group employees will enjoy preferential banking services from Prime Bank, including Credit Card and loan facilities. They will also enjoy Prime Pay, a digital portal for seamless automated salary payments and convenient corporate payments round the clock.

Md. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC., and Samsad Sultana Mimi, Director of BS Group, took part in the signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organisations. Anup Kanti Das, Head of Payroll Banking of Prime Bank; Akib Hasnat and Syed Abrar Zaman, Directors of BS Group, and other senior officials from both organisations, were also present at the event.

