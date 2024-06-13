Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with ABR-MASAFI group

Prime Bank PLC, a leading second-generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently signed a Payroll Banking agreement with ABR-MASAFI Group in the bank's Gulshan corporate office.

Under the agreement, employees of ABR-MASAFI Group will enjoy preferential banking services including Credit Card and Loan facilities from Prime Bank. They will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal to pay seamless automated salary as well as carry out corporate payments conveniently round the clock.

Faisal Rahman Additional Managing Director & Md. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammad Saiful Huda Chowdhury, Managing Director of ABR-MASAFI Group took part in the signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organizations. Md. Asif Bin Idrish, Head of Commercial Banking, and Anup Kanti Das, Head of Payroll Banking of Prime Bank PLC. and Md. Anwar Hossain, GM (Head of Accounts); Mohammad Obaidul Islam, DGM (Head of Commercial) of ABR-MASAFI Group and other high officials from both organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.