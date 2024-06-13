Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with ABR-MASAFI group

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 04:41 pm

Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with ABR-MASAFI group

Under the agreement, employees of ABR-MASAFI Group will enjoy preferential banking services including Credit Card and Loan facilities from Prime Bank.

Press Release
13 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 04:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC, a leading second-generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently signed a Payroll Banking agreement with ABR-MASAFI Group in the bank's Gulshan corporate office.

Under the agreement, employees of ABR-MASAFI Group will enjoy preferential banking services including Credit Card and Loan facilities from Prime Bank. They will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal to pay seamless automated salary as well as carry out corporate payments conveniently round the clock. 

Faisal Rahman Additional Managing Director & Md. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammad Saiful Huda Chowdhury, Managing Director of ABR-MASAFI Group took part in the signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organizations. Md. Asif Bin Idrish, Head of Commercial Banking, and Anup Kanti Das, Head of Payroll Banking of Prime Bank PLC. and Md. Anwar Hossain, GM (Head of Accounts); Mohammad Obaidul Islam, DGM (Head of Commercial) of ABR-MASAFI Group and other high officials from both organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

4h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

7h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

17h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face giant-killer Netherlands in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face giant-killer Netherlands in 2024 T20 World Cup

23m | Videos
Gunshot, explosion sounds heard across Teknaf's Naf River

Gunshot, explosion sounds heard across Teknaf's Naf River

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia inaugurates self-driving aerial taxi during Hajj

Saudi Arabia inaugurates self-driving aerial taxi during Hajj

3h | Videos
Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

4h | Videos