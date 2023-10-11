Prime Bank signs BB-LTFF agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Prime Bank signed Participating Agreement for Bangladesh Bank - Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF) with Bangladesh Bank.

Liza Fahmida, director of Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD), and Hassan O.Rashid, managing director & CEO of Prime Bank, signed the documents on behalf of the respective organisations.

An agreement signing ceremony was arranged on 10 October 2023 at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank, where honorable Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar, Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Liza Fahmida, Director, Firoz Mahmud Islam, Additional Director of Financial Sector Support & Strategic Planning Department of Bangladesh Bank and Shams A. Muhaimin, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Shafiqul Islam, VP & Head of Debt Capital Market of Prime Bank and other representatives from both organizations were present.

BB-LTFF would be funded by Bangladesh Bank to continue providing long term financing for private sector firms in US Dollars (USD), mainly the export-oriented manufacturing (small, medium and large) firms with a view to contributing to national economy with increased outputs, job creation and economic growth of the country. It will support the firms to be more competitive in the market and to grab emerging business opportunities.