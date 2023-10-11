Prime Bank signs BB-LTFF agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:25 pm

Prime Bank signs BB-LTFF agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Prime Bank signs BB-LTFF agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Prime Bank signed Participating Agreement for Bangladesh Bank - Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF) with Bangladesh Bank.

Liza Fahmida, director of Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD), and Hassan O.Rashid, managing director & CEO of Prime Bank, signed the documents on behalf of the respective organisations.

An agreement signing ceremony was arranged on 10 October 2023 at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank, where honorable Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar, Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Liza Fahmida, Director, Firoz Mahmud Islam, Additional Director of Financial Sector Support & Strategic Planning Department of Bangladesh Bank and Shams A. Muhaimin, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Shafiqul Islam, VP & Head of Debt Capital Market of Prime Bank and other representatives from both organizations were present.

BB-LTFF would be funded by Bangladesh Bank to continue providing long term financing for private sector firms in US Dollars (USD), mainly the export-oriented manufacturing (small, medium and large) firms with a view to contributing to national economy with increased outputs, job creation and economic growth of the country. It will support the firms to be more competitive in the market and to grab emerging business opportunities.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

9h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

19m | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

2h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

3h | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

7h | TBS World