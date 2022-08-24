Prime Bank signs agreement with Robi Axiata Limited

Corporates

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 04:44 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank has recently signed an agreement with Robi Axiata Limited to offer its advanced digital services to end beneficiaries of Robi through a virtual event. 
Under this agreement, Prime Bank will be offering its state of the art digital services and solutions to Robi's customers, distributors and retailers. 

ANM Mahfuz, deputy managing director and chief business officer of Prime Bank Limited, and Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer of Robi, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Syed Sazzad Haider Chowdhury, chief operating officer, Prime Bank, AM Shakhawath Hossain, General Manager (Marketing), Robi, and senior officials of both organisations were also present on the occasion.

"Through integrating Prime Bank's groundbreaking and cutting edge digital services and solutions to Robi's advanced client centric digital platforms, this collaborative effort can be a game changer in the industry and it shall also help both organizations to achieve the mutual goal of Bangladesh's digital and financial inclusion at marginal level" said ANM Mahfuz at the agreement signing ceremony.
 

