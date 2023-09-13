Prime Bank signs agreement with Prime Bank Securities Limited to provide digital transactional banking solutions

13 September, 2023, 09:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank has recently signed an agreement with Prime Bank Securities Limited (PBSL) to facilitate the latter with automated transaction banking solutions through its sophisticated omni-digital platform PrimePay, which offers a cost-effective and time-efficient transactional service with greater transparency.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Md Moniruzzaman, managing director & CEO of Prime Bank Securities Limited exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under this state-of-the-art solution coverage, Prime Bank Securities Limited (PBSL) will be able to honour their client's withdrawal request on time, make an instant fund transfer to beneficiary accounts with Prime Bank, and initiate bulk disbursement for any service consumed. The secured transactional channel will also ensure a real-time email notification to both Prime Bank Securities Limited (PBSL) and its clients for any payments made. System integration will be established through Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity to provide an instant reflection of collections deposited by its clients in the PBSL portfolio statement along with a unique identifier to ease the reconciliation. This integration will offer Prime Bank Securities Limited (PBSL) a seamless banking experience by bringing deposit and withdrawal services to their fingertip.

The comprehensive solution package is suitable for any brokerage firm to run their trading operations in a timely and appropriate manner with greater flexibility.

