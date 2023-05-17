Prime Bank signs agreement with Crowne Plaza Dhaka

Prime Bank recently signed an agreement with Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan at Crowne Plaza premises in Dhaka.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Mohammad Fawaad, director of operations of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & ADC of Prime Bank, and senior officials from both organisations were present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, Crowne Plaza will be offering a Buy One Get One Free buffet and special discounts on rooms, fitness centre, laundry service, A-La-Carte menu at Beast restaurants, and banquet hall for Prime Bank credit cardholders.

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is a prestigious five-star hotel in the country and has become very famous for their hospitality.