Prime Bank Signs Agreement with Crown Cement

Corporates

09 November, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:37 pm

Prime Bank PLC, a leading financial institution has signed an agreement with Crown Cement PLC at the bank's corporate office.

This agreement offers employees of Crown Cement preferential banking services, including access to credit card and loan facilities from Prime Bank. Additionally, they will benefit from Prime Pay, a digital portal that enables seamless automated salary payments and allows for round-the-clock corporate payments.

The signing ceremony was attended by Md. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammad Ahasan Ullah FCA, Group CFO of Crown Cement PLC, who represented their respective organizations. Other senior officials from both organizations, including Sajid Rahman-SEVP & Area Head of Dhaka Corporate & Institutional Banking, Shaila Abedin-EVP, Head of Women Banking & Affluent Segment, Anup Kanti Das, Head of Payroll Banking, Saleh Md. Mahfuzul Hassan-SVP & Team Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking of Prime Bank, and Md. Mokarrom Hossain, DGM & Head of Treasury & CMD of Crown Cement PLC, were also present at the event.

Prime Bank / Crown Cement

