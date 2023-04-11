Prime Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank has recently signed an agreement on "AIIB Funded Covid-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project (CECRFP, L0415-A)" for availing refinance facility against Government Stimulus Package for the CMSME sector at Bangladesh Bank Head Office in Dhaka.

Md Abdul Wahab, project director (CECRFP), SME and Special Programmes Department of the Bangladesh Bank and Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank was also present at the event as the chief guest.

