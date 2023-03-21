Prime Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Prime Bank signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank recently.

Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank, exchanged signed documents of an agreement with Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB), at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Dhaka, said a press release.

The agreement was signed over disbursing loans for export-oriented and production-based industries from a Tk5,000 crore "Green Transformation Fund" of the central Bank.