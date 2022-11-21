Prime Bank signs agreement with Ananta Companies

Corporates

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 07:09 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Prime Bank has recently signed an agreement with Ananta Companies to provide digital nano financing solution to their factory workers through Prime Bank's new app, "PrimeAgrim".

In presence of Hassan O Rashid, managing director & CEO of Prime Bank Ltd, the agreement was signed by ANM Mahfuz, DMD & CBO Consumer Banking of Prime Bank and Inamul Haq Khan, managing director of Ananta Companies Ltd on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreement, factory workers of Ananta Companies Ltd will be eligible to receive digital nano loan in only four minutes from Prime Bank using newly introduced app "PrimeAgrim".

This service will remain available 24/7 irrespective of banking hours, reads a press release.

Prime Bank's DMD & CBO Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz made the following remarks on this partnership: "We are excited to grow our relationship with Ananta Companies Limited. As one of the pioneers of digital innovation, we have a mission to continue deploying new ground-breaking digital solutions to ensure better financial inclusion for all segments of customers. This partnership will enable us even more to move towards that goal."

Faisal Rahman, AMD of Prime Bank, M Sajedul Karim, DMD of Ananta Companies and other senior officials from both the organisations were also present during the signing ceremony held at Prime Bank head office in Dhaka.

