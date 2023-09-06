Prime Bank signes agreement with Star Tech Limited

Prime Bank recently signed an agreement with Star Tech Limited at Prime Bank's head office premises in Dhaka.

Under this deal, Prime Bank credit card holders will enjoy up to 12 months of 0% EMI facility and new credit card holders will enjoy a 15% discount of up to Tk.1000 on online purchases from Star Tech Limited, reads a press release.

Star Tech Limited is recognized as one of the leading Computer and Tech retailers in Bangladesh.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Seeikh Shohel Akhter, AGM (Finance & Accounts), of Star Tech Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank and Aminul Karim Khan, manager, HR of Star Tech Limited and other high officials of respective organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.