Prime Bank signed agreement with Electra Holdings

Prime Bank recently signed an agreement with Electra Holdings at Prime Bank's head office premises in Dhaka. Electra Holdings is recognized as the official seller of Xiaomi Mobile Phones in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Under this deal, all cardholders of Prime Bank will enjoy up to Tk.5000 discount for the purchase of the mobile phone sets from Electra Holdings and Prime Bank credit card holders will enjoy up to 6 months of 0% EMI facility.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Md. Zakiullah Shahid, managing director of Electra Holdings, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Md. Asif Bin Idrish, senior executive vice president, the Commercial Banking Division, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank and Md. Abu Sufian, general manager of Electra Holdings and other high officials of respective organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.