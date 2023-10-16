Prime Bank Securities Ltd inaugurates Dhanmondi branch 

Prime Bank Limited held an event for investors at their newly opened branch in Dhanmondi's Mir Onyx Yakub Tower in Road No 6 on 14 October.

Md Moniruzzaman, CFA, and Md. Sherazul Islam, Head of Dhanmondi Extension, along with other senior officials of Prime Bank Securities Limited, were present at the event.

During the meeting, Prime Bank Securities showcased their new and upcoming customer services to the investors, as stated in a press release.

Furthermore, Prime Bank Securities officials mentioned to investors that Prime Bank Securities Limited is one of the few that offers interest to investors on their free balance kept in the portfolio. Also, a same day deposit-withdraw process, instant transfer of withdrawals to a Prime Bank account, and no charges for online account opening with BDT 2lacs taka deposit.

Md Moniruzzaman, CFA, Managing Director and CEO discussed different investment techniques, things to consider before investing, and setting investment goals. During the event, Kazi Ahsan Habib, CBO, and Md. Raquibul Islam Russeau, Head of Strategic Planning, also discussed the investment opportunities in the current market scenario and the services Prime Bank Securities offers to their clients.

The investors expressed their expectations regarding Prime Bank Securities Ltd.'s services and their confidence in the Bangladesh Capital Market.

Prime Bank Securities is making parallel investments in their digital and physical infrastructure. The digital infrastructure will make the customer journey and investment process easier, while the physical infrastructure will bring Prime Bank Securities' services closer to the investor.