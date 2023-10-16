Prime Bank Securities Ltd inaugurates Dhanmondi branch 

Corporates

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 08:58 pm

Related News

Prime Bank Securities Ltd inaugurates Dhanmondi branch 

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 08:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank Limited held an event for investors at their newly opened branch in Dhanmondi's Mir Onyx Yakub Tower in Road No 6 on 14 October. 

Md Moniruzzaman, CFA, and Md. Sherazul Islam, Head of Dhanmondi Extension, along with other senior officials of Prime Bank Securities Limited, were present at the event.

During the meeting, Prime Bank Securities showcased their new and upcoming customer services to the investors, as stated in a press release.

Furthermore, Prime Bank Securities officials mentioned to investors that Prime Bank Securities Limited is one of the few that offers interest to investors on their free balance kept in the portfolio. Also, a same day deposit-withdraw process, instant transfer of withdrawals to a Prime Bank account, and no charges for online account opening with BDT 2lacs taka deposit.

Md Moniruzzaman, CFA, Managing Director and CEO discussed different investment techniques, things to consider before investing, and setting investment goals. During the event, Kazi Ahsan Habib, CBO, and Md. Raquibul Islam Russeau, Head of Strategic Planning, also discussed the investment opportunities in the current market scenario and the services Prime Bank Securities offers to their clients.

The investors expressed their expectations regarding Prime Bank Securities Ltd.'s services and their confidence in the Bangladesh Capital Market.

Prime Bank Securities is making parallel investments in their digital and physical infrastructure. The digital infrastructure will make the customer journey and investment process easier, while the physical infrastructure will bring Prime Bank Securities' services closer to the investor.

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

59m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World