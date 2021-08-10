Prime Bank retains credit rating of ‘AA’ and ‘ST-2’

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 08:53 pm

Related News

Prime Bank retains credit rating of ‘AA’ and ‘ST-2’

The ratings will be valid till 30 June 2022

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 08:53 pm
Prime Bank retains credit rating of ‘AA’ and ‘ST-2’

Prime Bank has retained its credit ratings for the long-term and the short-term illustrating its financial strength and stability.

Emerging Credit Rating Limited (ECRL) has affirmed 'AA' for the long term and 'ST-2' for the short-term credit rating to Prime Bank which will be valid till 30 June 2022, read a press release.

The evaluation was based on the bank's audited financials of FY2017-FY2020 with the outlook of the rating remaining stable.

The ratings reflect the bank's strength which is backed by growth in loan, deposit, and total assets despite adverse industry conditions, and strong capital base, good post-tax profit and an experienced and well-organised management team.

Commenting on the credit rating, Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O Rashid, said, "Our capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) and non-performing loan (NPL) are well above the industry average. All these good governance practices and sound financial parameters have helped us retain the 'AA' credit rating for the consecutive years."

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership