Prime Bank receives recognition for driving sustainability initiatives in Bangladesh

Prime Bank has been acknowledged by Bangladesh Bank in "Sustainability Rating 2022" for actively driving sustainability initiatives.

Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank, Hassan O. Rashid, received the recognition honor from Bangladesh Bank Governor, Abdur Rouf Talukder at the ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank's Head office.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Nurun Nahar was also present during the ceremony. The recognition was given on the basis of Prime Bank's efforts in green re-finance, Corporate Social Responsibility and Core Banking sustainability.

Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank, said "Our focus has been to drive business in a sustainable manner.

"As a member of the UN's environment program Net Zero Banking Alliance, Prime Bank is continuously working towards sustainability with all our initiatives. We thank Bangladesh Bank for their continuous support and guidance."