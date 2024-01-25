Prime Bank receives award for revenue collection

The Large Taxpayers Unit of National Board of Revenue awarded Prime Bank PLC for its outstanding contribution to revenue collection in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member, National Board of Revenue handed over the crest and certificate to Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director & CFO of Prime Bank at the ceremony held at National Board of Revenue Multipurpose Hall on Wednesday.

Md Iqbal Bahar, commissioner of Large Taxpayers Unit, Dhaka along with senior executives and officials from National Board of Revenue & other organisations were also present on the occasion.