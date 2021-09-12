Prime Bank, PRAN-RFL ink agreement for collateral-free Distributor Financing facility

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 06:11 pm

Prime Bank has signed an agreement with PRAN-RFL Group to extend the financial solutions to their distributors across the country on 6, September 2021.

According to a press release, this partnership will enable PRAN-RFL Group to avail collateral-free loan up to BDT 1 Crore in the form of an Overdraft (OD) Facility.

Under the agreement, distributors of PRAN-RFL will get easy access to credit. Distributors can also avail a wide range of deposit products.

Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank, Uzma Chowdhury, director-finance of PRAN-RFL Group, Faisal Rahman, additional managing director and Syed M Omar Tayub, head of MSME Banking of Prime Bank and other senior officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.  

 

 

 

