Prime Bank PLC signs Payroll Banking agreement with REVE Group

Corporates

Press Release
11 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 09:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC, a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions, has signed a payroll banking agreement with REVE Group, a prominent player in Technology and RMG industry, aimed at enhancing banking services for REVE Group's employees.

Today (10 July) a signing ceremony was held between these two organizations at Bank's Gulshan corporate office.

Under the agreement, Prime Bank will extend exclusive benefits to REVE Group employees, including preferential offers in Accounts, Credit Cards, loans, and digital banking solutions. These offerings are designed to empower employees with enhanced financial flexibility and seamless banking experiences.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC and M Rezaul Hassan, Group CEO of REVE Group took part in signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organizations. Md. Asif Bin Idrish, Head of Commercial Banking, Anup Kanti Das, Head of Payroll Banking and Mehedi Zaman Khan, Team Head of Commercial Banking along with Md. Shahidul Islam-Deputy CFO, REVE Group and other senior officials from both organizations were also present.

