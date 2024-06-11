Prime Bank PLC signs agreement with international culinary institute

Corporates

Press Release
11 June, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 04:55 pm

Prime Bank PLC signs agreement with international culinary institute

Under the agreement, ICI will give BDT5000 Discount voucher to Prime Bank’s Customers on one year diploma in global culinary Arts & SQA Professional chef course level 2.

Press Release
11 June, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 04:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC, a leading second-generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with the International Culinary Institute (ICI) at the bank's Gulshan corporate office. 

Under the agreement, ICI will give BDT 5000 Discount voucher to Prime Bank's Customers on one year diploma in global culinary Arts & SQA Professional chef course level 2.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC, and Daniel C Gomes, Master Chef, International Culinary Institute signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shaila Abedin, Head of Women Banking & Affluent Segment and and other officials of Prime Bank PLC were also present at the signing ceremony.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

8h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

1h | Videos
It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

1h | Videos
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

4h | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

5h | Videos