Prime Bank PLC signs agreement with international culinary institute

Prime Bank PLC, a leading second-generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with the International Culinary Institute (ICI) at the bank's Gulshan corporate office.

Under the agreement, ICI will give BDT 5000 Discount voucher to Prime Bank's Customers on one year diploma in global culinary Arts & SQA Professional chef course level 2.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC, and Daniel C Gomes, Master Chef, International Culinary Institute signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Shaila Abedin, Head of Women Banking & Affluent Segment and and other officials of Prime Bank PLC were also present at the signing ceremony.