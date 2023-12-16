Prime Bank PLC partners with WeGro Technologies Limited to promote Agri-finance

Prime Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank, and WeGro Technologies Limited has joined hands to ease financing to farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs, reads a press release.

According to the press release, this agreement will enable easy financial access & credit facilities to hundreds of farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs across the country to boost up the production and expand related business.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Md Mahmudur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of WeGro Technologies Limited, exchanged the agreement documents on behalf of their respective organizations at Prime Bank head office in Dhaka, recently.

Senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.