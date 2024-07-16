Prime Bank PLC partners with Syngenta Bangladesh for distributor financing

Prime Bank PLC, a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Syngenta Bangladesh Limited.

Recently a signing ceremony was held between these two organisations at Head office of Syngenta Bangladesh Ltd in Dhaka.

Under the agreement, Prime Bank will provide Mortgage free overdraft loan up to BDT One (1) crore to Syngenta's distributor.

Md. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC. and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh took part in signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organizations. Md. Asif Bin Idrish, Head of Commercial Banking, Sajid Rahman, Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking of Prime Bank and other senior officials from both organizations were also present.