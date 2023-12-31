Prime Bank PLC. partners with SQ Group to ensure employees enjoy 'Prime Payroll' benefits

Prime Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank has recently signed a 'Prime Payroll' agreement with SQ Group and is one of the leading apparel manufacturing companies in Bangladesh.

In the presence of Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Md. Warisul Abid, chief People & sustainability officer of SQ Group, the agreement was signed by Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bank PLC and Aloke Bagchi, group chief financial officer of SQ Group on behalf of their respective organizations, reads a press release.

Senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Under this payroll agreement, the employees of SQ Group will be eligible for privileged rates on consumer loans and credit cards while enjoying exciting payroll benefits from the other consumer banking products of Prime Bank.