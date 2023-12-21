Prime Bank PLC. Partners Up with HealthCare Global

Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC., a leading private commercial bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with HealthCare Global (HCG) at Prime Bank head office premises in Dhaka. HealthCare Global is one of the leading healthcare provider in India offering cancer care, tertiary care, infertility treatment, and advanced screening and diagnostic services.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders and Prime Bank employees will enjoy free virtual consultation with cancer specialists, tele-consulting services & medical advice by doctors, affordable guest house accommodation for patients and attendants at discounted rates and treatment from any network of 24 HCG Hospitals across India.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Sanket Arora, Vice President, International Business and Marketing, HealthCare Global (HCG), signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Tamanna Quadry, Executive Vice President & Head of Priority Banking of Prime Bank, Bipul Biswas, Associate Manager, International Business and Marketing, HealthCare Global (HCG) and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

