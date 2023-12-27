Prime Bank PLC. partners with Air Astra

Prime Bank PLC., a leading private commercial bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Air Astra at Prime Bank's head office premises in Dhaka.

Air Astra is a privately owned passenger airline in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy a 10% discount on base fare for domestic routes from Air Astra.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of Marketing and Sales, Air Astra, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Khandokar Arif Ul Islam, Assistant Manager, Marketing and Sales of Air Astra and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.