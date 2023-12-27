Prime Bank PLC. partners with Air Astra

Corporates

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 02:54 pm

Prime Bank PLC. partners with Air Astra

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 02:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC., a leading private commercial bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Air Astra at Prime Bank's head office premises in Dhaka. 

Air Astra is a privately owned passenger airline in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy a 10% discount on base fare for domestic routes from Air Astra.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of Marketing and Sales, Air Astra, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. 

Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Khandokar Arif Ul Islam, Assistant Manager, Marketing and Sales of Air Astra and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

6h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

6h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

7h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

2h | Videos
The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

17h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

5h | Videos
Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

7h | Videos